Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.36.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.