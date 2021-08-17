Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

