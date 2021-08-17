Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.4 days.
Shares of CPWHF stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.