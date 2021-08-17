Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.4 days.

Shares of CPWHF stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

