CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.66 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.65.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.55 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

