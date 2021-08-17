Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $29.99

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $13.38 billion and approximately $2.00 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

