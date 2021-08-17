ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $693.32 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

