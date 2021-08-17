Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $465.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $390.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.
NYSE CRL opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.11. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
