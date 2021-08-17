Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $465.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $390.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.

NYSE CRL opened at $416.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.11. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

