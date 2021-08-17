Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.71). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

CMPI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

