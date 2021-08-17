Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.