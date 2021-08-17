Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.28.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.81.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.