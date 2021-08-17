Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.54. Chindata Group shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1,395 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -219.60.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

