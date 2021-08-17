Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.54. Chindata Group shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1,395 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -219.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
