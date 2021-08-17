Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,877.37 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,912.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,631.50.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

