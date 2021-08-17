ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Critical Contrast

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $59.26 million 9.28 -$19.92 million ($0.33) -24.42 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.10 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

Risk & Volatility

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChromaDex and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -37.51% -76.33% -44.17% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

