CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
