CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.