Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

