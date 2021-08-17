Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 386,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MONCU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MONCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.