Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.56% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTB. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,892,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.52. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

