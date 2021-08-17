Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $2,058.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,901.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $3,063,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

