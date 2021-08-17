Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 353,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLRMU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,912,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,490,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $995,000.

Shares of CLRMU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

