Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 97,829 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 310.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

