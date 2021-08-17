Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 304,207 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

