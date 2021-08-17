Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Citigroup by 19.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

