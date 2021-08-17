Citigroup Upgrades Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPAGF. Scotiabank cut shares of Gruma from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gruma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Gruma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Gruma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $11.04 on Friday. Gruma has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.