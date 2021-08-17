City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

