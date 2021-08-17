City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

