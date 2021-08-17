Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $170,230.37 and $32.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021710 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,209,774 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

