CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%.
Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,456. CleanSpark has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $404.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61.
In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.
