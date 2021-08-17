CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,456. CleanSpark has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $404.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 90.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 867.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

