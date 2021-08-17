Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Clear Secure stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,884. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.