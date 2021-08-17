Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

YOU stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,884. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

