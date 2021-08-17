Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of CLG opened at GBX 805.86 ($10.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £820.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Clipper Logistics has a one year low of GBX 355.50 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 884 ($11.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 822.83.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

