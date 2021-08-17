CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after buying an additional 865,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.88. 3,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.90. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

