Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%.

Shares of COCP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 8,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150,556. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Several analysts have commented on COCP shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

