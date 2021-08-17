Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) PT Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $$73.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

