Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) PT Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $$73.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79.
Cogeco Company Profile
