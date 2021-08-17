Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of COGT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

