Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $130.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CIGI traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,149. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $60.24 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

