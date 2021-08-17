Colliers Securities Weighs in on Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

