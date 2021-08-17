Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 52,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 98,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 66,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

