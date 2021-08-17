Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $82,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.