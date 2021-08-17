Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 103,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,685. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

