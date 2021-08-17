Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,512. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.