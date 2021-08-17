Comparing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $614.06 million 3.41 -$18.00 million ($0.05) -105.80 Supernus Pharmaceuticals $520.40 million 2.52 $126.95 million $2.36 10.47

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin 0.70% 0.69% 0.44% Supernus Pharmaceuticals 17.55% 13.39% 6.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Amarin has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amarin and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 2 4 0 2.43 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amarin currently has a consensus price target of $10.29, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.82%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Amarin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

