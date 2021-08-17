Comparing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Quotient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for StageZero Life Sciences and Quotient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quotient has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Quotient -246.74% -6,699.81% -42.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Quotient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.26 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Quotient $43.38 million 6.67 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -2.42

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient.

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quotient beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company also offers MosaiQ COVID-19 Microarray that is designed as a serological disease screening microarray specific to COVID-19 antibody detection. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

