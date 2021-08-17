COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of COMSovereign stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.78.
About COMSovereign
