COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports.
COMS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18.
About COMSovereign
