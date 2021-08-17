Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $214.05 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

