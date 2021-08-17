Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in July

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNSWF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,116.67.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,650.75 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,700.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,543.16. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

