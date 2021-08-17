Contrasting Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capstead Mortgage and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57

SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $13.89, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.41 -$129.57 million $0.65 10.11 SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.86 $35.72 million $0.99 15.69

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage. Capstead Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage 74.89% 10.89% 0.86% SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Capstead Mortgage on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

