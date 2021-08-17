CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.70

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,930,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONX by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

