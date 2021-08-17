Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 12,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

