Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.