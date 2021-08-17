CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,085 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.